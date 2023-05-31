LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are two cents higher this week at $3.253, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $3.253
Average price during the week of May 22, 2023 $3.238
Average price during the week of May 31, 2022 $4.290
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$3.288 Bowling Green
$2.964 Elizabethtown
$3.711 Louisville
$3.089 Owensboro
$3.211 Paducah
Trend Analysis:
The seasonal surge in gasoline demand leading into the long holiday weekend resulted in the national average for a gallon of gas rising three cents over the past week to $3.57. The rise in gasoline demand is helping to push pump prices higher, but the increases are tempered by the lower cost of oil, which is currently in the low $70s per barrel. Tuesday’s national average is four cents less than a month ago and $1.04 less than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.91 to 9.43 million barrels per day last week. Rising demand has helped to boost pump prices. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million barrels to 216.3 million barrels.
