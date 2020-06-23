LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are two cents higher week at $2.009, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Most of the Great Lakes and Central region saw smaller increases at the pump this week of three cents or less, although two states landed on the top 10 list for largest weekly jumps: North Dakota (+9 cents) and Ohio (+6 cents).
The region was just one of two to see inventory build. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), stocks increased by 455,000 barrels to push total levels to 54.5 million barrels. On trend with the rest of the country, gas prices in the region will continue to increase, though at a slower rate, in the week ahead.
This week’s average prices: Western Central Kentucky, average is $2.009.
Average price during the week of June 8 was $1.986.
Average price during the week of June 17, 2019 was $2.425.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$1.982 Bowling Green
$1.829 Elizabethtown
$2.384 Louisville
$1.875 Owensboro
$1.973 Paducah.
