LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are 15 cents higher this week at $1.434, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
After nearly eight weeks of some of the largest pump price declines in the country, many of the Great Lakes and Central States have seen significant increases in the past week. Wisconsin (+27 cents), Ohio (+19 cents), Indiana (+16 cents) and Michigan (+13 cents) top the charts for the biggest weekly increases in the country, all with double-digit jumps. However, increases are not universal for the region. A handful of states are seeing gas prices continue to decline, just at a few pennies on the week.
While regional gasoline stocks decreased for a third week, refinery rates jumped from 65% up to 72% in the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest report. Refineries could be increasing production as many Great Lakes and Central States plan for businesses to reopening. Motorists in the region could see prices to continue to increase in the coming week, although how much will vary by state from pennies to a dime or more.
This week’s average prices:
• Western Central KY Average, $1.434
• Average price during the week of April 27, 2020, $1.281
• Average price during the week of May 6, 2019, $2.651.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$1.399 Bowling Green
$1.345 Elizabethtown
$1.693 Louisville
$1.344 Owensboro
$1.388 Paducah
State gas price averages increased for less than a dozen states in the last week, but they were large enough jumps to push an increase to the national average. At $1.78, today’s average is a penny more expensive than last week, 16 cents less than a month ago and $1.11 cheaper than at this point last year.
As some states begin to re-open businesses, they will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit. Although U.S. gasoline demand has incrementally increased, it remains below 6 million b/d.
