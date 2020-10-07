LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are a penny cheaper this week at $1.968, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY average is $1.968.
Average price during the week of Sept. 28, was $1.977.
Average price during the week of Oct. 7, 2019 was $2.360
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$1.986 Bowling Green
$1.852 Elizabethtown
$2.144 Louisville
$1.893 Owensboro
$1.963 Paducah
Trend Analysis:
At $2.18, the national gas price average is at the cheapest start to the month of October since 2016. That average is the same as a week ago, four cents cheaper than the start of this past September, and nearly 50 cents cheaper than last year. The national average held on the week as demand was mostly stable at 8.5 million b/d, despite gasoline stocks increasing by 700,000 barrels.
