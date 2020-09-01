LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are three cents higher this week at $2.068, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $2.068.
Average price during the week of August 24 was $2.035.
That compares with an average price during the week of September 3, 2019 of $2.290.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$1.995 Bowling Green
$1.965 Elizabethtown
$2.409 Louisville
$1.941 Owensboro
$2.032 Paducah
Trend Analysis:
The national gas price average increased by a nickel on the week to $2.23 after Hurricane Laura made landfall in the south. Monday’s national average is a nickel more than last month, and 35 cents cheaper than a year ago. On the week, all but five states saw gas price averages increase. Of those that saw jumps, nearly 20 state averages are 5 to 15 cents more expensive.
While it’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a major storm, prices could start to cool off in the weeks ahead. The latest industry reports indicate that gasoline facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to inventory. However, operations in the Lake Charles, Louisiana., region are still down, and could be for a period of time. Also, in the Gulf of Mexico, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) reports that 70% of current oil production is still shuttered. AAA will continue to monitor developments and subsequent impacts on gas prices.
The second factor pushing prices more expensive this week is demand. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that demand increased from 8.63 million b/d to 9.16 million b/d. Even though this is one of the highest levels all year, it’s still about 739,000 b/d lower than the rate at this time last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.