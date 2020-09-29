LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are six cents this week at $1.977, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $1.977.
Average price during the week of Sept. 21 was $1.916.
Average price during the week of Sept. 30, 2019 was $2.379.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.054 Bowling Green
$1.935 Elizabethtown
$2.208 Louisville
$1.832 Owensboro
$1.855 Paducah.
