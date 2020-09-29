LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are six cents this week at $1.977, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average                             $1.977.

Average price during the week of Sept. 21 was $1.916.

Average price during the week of Sept. 30, 2019                                   was $2.379. 

Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas: 

$2.054        Bowling Green

$1.935        Elizabethtown

$2.208        Louisville

$1.832        Owensboro

$1.855        Paducah.

 

