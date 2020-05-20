LOUISVILLE — The nation’s largest weekly gas price increases can be found for a second week in the Great Lakes and Central States region. Five states from the region land on the top 10 list for largest jumps, although this week’s increases are less than a dime: Wisconsin (+7 cents), Iowa (+7 cents), Kansas (+7 cents), Nebraska (+5 cents) and Minnesota (+5 cents).
With increases over the last two weeks, Illinois ($2.13) is the only state in the region whose average has jumped back over $2/gallon. At $1.86, Indiana carries the second most expensive average in the region, while Missouri ($1.54) touts the cheapest.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that regional gasoline stocks have decreased for six straight weeks, bringing total stock levels down to the lowest measurement of the year at 54 million barrels. However, stocks remain above the year-ago level of 49.5 million barrels and the five-year average of 52.6 million barrels.
This week’s average prices:
• Western Central Kentucky average, $1.642
• Average price during the week of May 11, $1.642
• Average price during the week of May 20, 2019, $2.609
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
• $1.589 Bowling Green
• $1.532 Elizabethtown
• $1.967 Louisville
• $1.536 Owensboro
• $1.584 Paducah
On the National Front
Pump prices continue to increase across the country with nearly every state’s average pushing more expensive on the week, on average by four cents. At the start of the Memorial Day work week, the national gas price average is $1.87.
The last time the national gas price average leading into the holiday was under $2/gallon was 17 years ago in 2003. That year motorists paid, on average, $1.50 to fill-up. Gas prices this year won’t be as cheap as 2003, but today’s national average is a dollar cheaper than one year ago.
