LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky held steady this week at $2.207, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average                             $2.207.

Average price during the week of January 19, $2.204.

Average price during the week of January 27, 2020.                                        $2.237

 

Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas: 

 

$2.280        Bowling Green

$2.144        Elizabethtown

$2.413        Louisville

$2.107        Owensboro

$2.089        Paducah

$2.29          Murray

 

Trend Analysis:

At the pump, the national average increased by two cents on the week to $2.40. Five states saw gas prices decrease – Michigan (-5 cents), Indiana (-5 cents), Ohio (-2 cents), North Carolina (-1 cent) and Delaware (-1 cent); while the rest of the country saw nominal increases.  n

