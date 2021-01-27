LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky held steady this week at $2.207, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $2.207.
Average price during the week of January 19, $2.204.
Average price during the week of January 27, 2020. $2.237
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.280 Bowling Green
$2.144 Elizabethtown
$2.413 Louisville
$2.107 Owensboro
$2.089 Paducah
$2.29 Murray
Trend Analysis:
At the pump, the national average increased by two cents on the week to $2.40. Five states saw gas prices decrease – Michigan (-5 cents), Indiana (-5 cents), Ohio (-2 cents), North Carolina (-1 cent) and Delaware (-1 cent); while the rest of the country saw nominal increases. n
