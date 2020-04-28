LOUISVILLE — The cheapest gas prices can be found in the Great Lakes and Central States region this week, with seven states landing on the top 10 list for cheapest averages in the country: Wisconsin ($1.19), Ohio ($1.38), Michigan ($1.40), Kentucky ($1.43), Indiana ($1.44), Missouri ($1.46) and Iowa ($1.47). On the week, state gas price averages decreased as much as a nickel in the region.
Regional gasoline stocks decreased in the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest report while regional refinery utilization held steady. Stocks decreased by 1.7 million barrels to total 58.4 million barrels. Refinery rates were stable at 65%, though down significantly compared to rates this time last year (92%).
This week’s average prices:
• Western Central Kentucky, average $1.281.
• Average price during the week of April 20, $1.320.
• Average price during the week of April 29, 2019, $2.670.
