LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are six cents higher week at $1.986, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Prices increased despite the fact that regional gasoline stocks and refinery utilization both held steady on the week at 54 million barrels and 75%, respectively, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. Typically, large increases at the pump coincide with a large decrease in stocks. However, this region typically sees high volatility in price swings from week to week. It’s likely many of the states which saw large increases in the last week will see smaller increases in the week ahead.
This week’s average prices: Western Central Kentucky, Average $1.986.
Average price during the week of June 8 was $1.927.
Average price during the week of June 17, 2019 was $2.426.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
• $1.954 Bowling Green
• $1.876 Elizabethtown
• $2.384 Louisville
• $1.740 Owensboro
• $1.977 Paducah.
