LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are nine cents lower this week at $2.243, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This is the first decrease in the region in six weeks.
While most states in the region are paying just a few pennies less a gallon to fill-up, Ohio (-15 cents), Michigan (-11 cents) and Indiana (-10 cents) saw double digit decreases and rank as the top three largest weekly changes in the country. Statewide, Kentucky motorists are paying an average of one cent less this week at the pump.
This week’s average prices:
• Western Central KY Average, $2.243.
• Average price during the week of Feb. 24 was $2.332, while the average price during the week of March 4, 2019 was $2.250.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
• $2.254 Bowling Green
• $2.250 Elizabethtown
• $2.298 Louisville
• $2.183 Owensboro
•$2.231 Paducah.
