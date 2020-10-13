LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are stable this week at $1.961, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $1.961.
Average price during the week of Oct. 5 was $1.968
Average price during the week of Oct. 14, 2019 was $2.284.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$1.972 Bowling Green
$1.842 Elizabethtown
$2.227 Louisville
$1.879 Owensboro
$1.887 Paducah
Trend Analysis:
On the week, the national gas price average held steady at $2.18, which is a penny less than last month and 45 cents cheaper than last year.
The majority of American motorists are seeing stability at the pump this week, despite the fact that Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane over the weekend. While gasoline refineries are reporting operations have resumed, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reports that approximately 91% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico is currently offline. As of Monday morning, inspections are underway, and production is expected to resume this week.
In a typical year, a hurricane season like the one experienced this year would have caused gas prices to spike. But, 2020 is not a typical year. Low U.S. gasoline demand and large supply has helped contain any impact to local gas prices. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly report measures current gasoline supply at 226.7 million barrels. That is a decrease of 1.7 million barrels from the week prior, though the drop is likely attributed to high export numbers.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
