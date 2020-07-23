LOUISVILLE –Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are five cents cheaper this week at $1.972, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Motorists in the Great Lakes and Central region are seeing gas price fluctuation on the week. With six-cent decreases, Indiana ($2.16), Michigan ($2.19), and Ohio ($2.12) top the list for this week’s largest changes in the country. Also landing on the list of biggest changes: Kentucky (-4 cents), South Dakota (+3 cents) and Wisconsin (-3 cents).
Gasoline inventory built for the first time since mid-June, which is likely a contributing factor towards the cheaper gas prices for most of the region. With a 700,000-barrel add, total levels sit at 51.2 million barrels, which is about average for this time of year.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY average, $1.972.
Average price during the week of July 13 was $2.025.
Average price during the week of July 22, 2019 was $2.620.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$1.974 Bowling Green
$1.848 Elizabethtown
$2.243 Louisville
$1.838 Owensboro
$1.955 Paducah
On the National Front
The national gas price average held steady on the week at $2.19 as one-third of states saw gas prices decrease and only 10 states saw gas prices increase by two to four cents. State averages saw minimal fluctuation as demand roughly held steady over the last four weeks.
At 8.6 million b/d, the EIA measures demand at a 1% decrease week-over-week, 9% increase month-over-month and a 6% decrease year-over-year. Meanwhile, gasoline stocks measure at a 1% weekly decline, a 3% decrease month-over-month, but a 7% increase compared to last year.
At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 16 cents to settle at $40.59 per barrel. Domestic crude prices fell after the EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories decreased by 7.5 million barrels to 531.7 million barrels. Decreasing crude stocks could mean that crude production is beginning to meet demand, which could help stabilize crude prices this week.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
