LOUISVILLE — AAA said that this week’s average prices for unleaded gasoline in Western Central KY is $1.927.
Average price during the week of August 3 was $1.984.
Average price during the week of August 12, 2019 was $2.382.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
• $1.903 Bowling Green
• $1.789 Elizabethtown
• $2.221 Louisville
• $1.850 Owensboro
• $1.874 Paducah
Trend Analysis:
On the week, the national average is down a penny from last Monday to $2.17. Most states, aside from Utah (+9 cents), Michigan (+6 cents), and Kentucky (-4 cents), fluctuated no more than three cents. The majority saw gas prices decrease minimally - by one to two cents, or had no change at the pump. Monday’s average is two cents less than last month and 49 cents cheaper than a year ago, with August pricing out to be the second cheapest start to the month in more than a decade.
In the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report, gas demand fell from 8.8 million b/d to 8.6 million b/d while stocks held steady at 247 million barrels.
While Hurricane Isaias did not disrupt gas prices, the 2020 hurricane season is far from over. Last week the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released the association’s annual August update, which revised the May forecast from 13 to 19 storms to 19-25 through the end of November.
