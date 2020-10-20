LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are seven cents cheaper this week at $1.894, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average                             $1.894.

Average price during the week of Oct. 12 was $1.961.

Average price during the week of Oct. 21, 2019                                        was $2.402.

 

Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas: 

 

$1.922        Bowling Green

$1.772        Elizabethtown

$2.132        Louisville

$1.815        Owensboro

$1.831        Paducah.  

Tags

Recommended for you