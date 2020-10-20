LOUISVILLE — Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are seven cents cheaper this week at $1.894, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $1.894.
Average price during the week of Oct. 12 was $1.961.
Average price during the week of Oct. 21, 2019 was $2.402.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$1.922 Bowling Green
$1.772 Elizabethtown
$2.132 Louisville
$1.815 Owensboro
$1.831 Paducah.
