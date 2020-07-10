FRANKFORT – Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded Friday afternoon to Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order mandating the use of face masks in public.
Beshear issued the order on Thursday, citing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky. The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. today.
Earlier Thursday, Scott Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued a ruling ordering the governor to cease issuing or enforcing executive orders related to COVID-19 unless the orders meet specific criteria for an emergency as outlined by state law. Privett stated that, in order to issue and enforce executive orders related to COVID-19, the governor must specify the state of emergency that requires the executive order, the location of the emergency, and the name of the local emergency management agency that has determined that the emergency is beyond its capabilities.
A lawsuit challenging Beshear’s use of executive power during the COVID-19 pandemic was filed by Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, LLC, an agritourism business in Georgetown. Cameron joined the lawsuit last week.
Cameron released the following statement on Friday regarding the new executive order:
“Today, our office is filing a motion in Scott Circuit Court asking the Judge to consider whether Governor Beshear’s most recent executive order requiring face coverings complies with the current temporary restraining order stopping enforcement of COVID-19 executive orders that are not in compliance with state law.
"Had the Governor consulted with our office and the leadership of the General Assembly on his order prior to its issuance, this step would have been unnecessary. The Governor has refused input on his executive orders, despite offers of assistance. This pattern has led to numerous challenges in court, all of which he has lost.
"To be clear, the request we are making to the court today is not about whether or not it is appropriate to wear a mask. It is my belief that masks are an important tool in fighting this pandemic. It is, however, about determining if the Governor’s executive order mandating mask use follows state law. As the chief law officer for the Commonwealth, it is my duty to raise this question before the court and ensure that the law is followed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.