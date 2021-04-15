CINCINNATI (KT) – A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld an Ohio law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions when they know the reason a woman is seeking an abortion is her baby has Down syndrome.
The ruling is a significant victory for pro-life groups, including those in Kentucky, who celebrated the decision of the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. The full circuit voted 9-7 in favor of the law against which a lower court previously had put in an injunction, claiming it was unconstitutional infringement on a woman’s right to abortion.
Addia Wuchner, executive director for Kentucky Right to Life, applauded the ruling, calling it “significant” for Kentucky.
“Congratulations Ohio and thank you Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals for upholding Ohio’s 2017 Down Syndrome Non-Discrimination Act,” she said. “Our sincere appreciation for (Kentucky) Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s support of Ohio’s pro-life laws and his diligence in defending a similar Kentucky law banning discriminatory abortions.”
Kentucky’s similar discrimination law, enacted in 2019, goes a little further. The Unborn Child and Anti-Discrimination Act prohibits abortions that target an unborn child based on sex, race, color, national origin or diagnosis/potential diagnosis of any disability. That law is currently at the district level.
The Sixth Circuit represents Kentucky along with Tennessee, Ohio and Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.