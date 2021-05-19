FRANKFORT – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today joined a 19-state coalition of attorneys general in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging support for the Keystone XL Pipeline and additional energy infrastructure in light of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown last week. In their letter, the coalition explained the harm associated with cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline and urged the Biden Administration to reconsider its energy and environment policies.
“The disruptions caused by the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack last week could, unfortunately, be a snapshot of our energy future if the Biden Administration’s climate policies are implemented,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We are urging the Administration to reconsider the cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline and instead invest in strengthening our energy infrastructure so that Kentuckians have access to reliable and safe energy options.”
In their letter, the attorneys general write, “Americans depend upon safe and secure energy supplies, which is why we must build and maintain robust energy infrastructure that is resilient in the face of accidents and sabotage. A temporary shutdown of one pipeline’s full-capacity operations shouldn’t bring half the country to the brink. We need more safe and clean energy sources.”
Attorney General Cameron joins the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming in sending the letter.
Despite recent assertions by Biden’s Energy Secretary that pipelines are “the best way to go” when it comes to moving fossil fuels, the Biden Administration continues to defend its initial decision to revoke the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline. Attorney General Cameron is part of a 21-state coalition suing the Biden Administration over its unconstitutional revocation of the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.
