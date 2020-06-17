FRANKFORT – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball released the following statement thanking Attorney General Daniel Cameron for asking the United States Supreme Court to weigh in on the Unclaimed Savings Bond litigation. Treasurer Ball is working with other State Treasurers in advocating for the return of $26 billion in unclaimed savings bonds to their rightful owners. If passed, Kentucky would receive more than $300 million to be restored to Kentuckians.
“I am grateful Attorney General Daniel Cameron signed an amicus brief supporting our important litigation urging the United States Supreme Court to hear this case on the return of unclaimed savings bonds. After 5 years, I am thankful to have an Attorney General, like General Cameron, strongly support the return of millions of dollars back to Kentuckians,” Treasurer Ball said. “My efforts, in conjunction with other State Treasurers, continue as we actively pursue the return of these bonds to the states so they can be restored to the rightful owners. This unclaimed property belongs to our citizens, not the government, and I am committed to return it.”
Since first taking office in 2016, Treasurer Ball has championed and petitioned support for the Unclaimed Savings Bond litigation.
“We are proud to join a 24-state coalition on behalf of Kentuckians to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to hear this case,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This lawsuit argues that state treasurers across the country should receive unclaimed savings bonds so that they can return the money from those bonds to citizens in their state. These bonds were purchased by Kentuckians, and it’s only right that the value of those bonds be returned to Kentuckians. I appreciate Treasurer Ball’s leadership on this issue to ensure that Kentuckians receive what is rightfully theirs.”
