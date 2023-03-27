Baptist leaders call on legislature to override veto of SB 150

LOUISVILLE – (KT) Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday vetoed Senate Bill 150 which limits transgender ideology in public schools and prohibits “gender reassignment” procedures on minors.
Kentucky Baptist leaders expressed concern about the governor’s action and called on the legislature to override his veto.
“I am disappointed with Gov. Beshear's veto of SB 150,” said KBC Executive Director Todd Gray. “By vetoing the bill, he vetoed the right of parents to important information about their children. He vetoed the conscience rights of teachers and administrators. He vetoed the right of students to feel safe in bathrooms and locker rooms. He vetoed the protection of minors from dangerous procedures that could permanently damage them.
“Kentucky Baptists pray that the General Assembly will overturn the governor's veto and return some sanity to our public schools. We also commit to continuing to minister in love and truth to families wrestling with gender confusion.”
“SB 150 simply allows Kentucky’s kids to be kids and ensures that their parents are empowered and aren’t kept in the dark,” said David Walls, executive director of the Family Foundation of Kentucky.
“Kentuckians overwhelmingly support SB 150’s commonsense student privacy protections in restrooms and locker rooms, along with the right of parents to have a say in their child’s education. The off-label use of puberty blockers, along with cross-sex hormones and surgery, in experimental gender ‘transitions’ has no place in children’s healthcare – the irreversible harms that de-transitioners have suffered testify to that.”
Richard Nelson, executive director of the Commonwealth Policy Center said the veto puts gender dysphoric children in harm’s way and denied Beshear’s claim that the bill is an intrusion of big government.
"Parents have never had the right to make life-altering decisions for their child that could leave them scarred and infertile," Nelson said. "It is not big government, but it is the role of government, to protect the vulnerable who cannot protect themselves."
KBC President James Carroll, pastor of Parkway Baptist Church in Bardstown, agreed.
"The governor’s veto is disappointing, but his defense of it is even worse. For him to claim that this bill, which further codifies parental consent and oversight, is ‘government interference’ into family life defies logic and common sense,” said Carroll.
“Even more, his appeal to a faith we supposedly share for justification for his veto contradicts our biblical understanding of God and His creative design for life in his world. We are praying for the legislature to override his veto before the session ends.”
In his veto message, Beshear said SB 150 “will cause an increase in suicide among Kentucky’s youth.”
Walls pushed back on that claim.
“SB 150 will save the lives of Kentucky children by setting policy in alignment with the truth that every child is created as a biological male or female and deserves to be loved, treated with dignity, and accepted for who they really are,” he said. “We look forward to the General Assembly overriding Beshear’s shameful veto so that the commonwealth’s children and their dignity can be protected.”
