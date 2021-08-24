(KT) Sixth District Congressman Andy Barr has proposed legislation in Washington, aimed at keeping funds of the government of Afghanistan out of the hands of the Taliban.
The Lexington Republican, who is the ranking member of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy, has introduced the IMF Afghan Recognition Assurance Act.
This bill would instruct the United States Governor of, and the United States Executive Director at, the International Monetary Fund to use the voice and vote of the United States to advocate that the fund not recognize the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan under Taliban control. Moreover, this legislation would ensure that IMF funds be barred from any Afghani governmental entity actively involved in or promoting acts of terror or the suppression of human rights.
Barr’s legislation includes access to Special Drawing Rights, often referred to as SDRs, an interest-bearing international reserve asset used by the IMF.
“The administration’s decision to withhold $450 million in SDRs is a start, but it does not fix the underlying concern that Taliban militants may still gain access to IMF resources,” said Barr, who is also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “My bill would use American muscle to cut off Afghanistan from the IMF, unless there is a national interest to reverse that decision and we can be sure that the government in Afghanistan is protecting women’s rights and not supporting terrorists.”
His introduction of the IMF Afghan Recognition Assurance Act comes just days after his letter to New York Fed President John C. Williams, calling for the safeguarding of Afghani assets held in the U.S.
Barr adds, “I am committed to utilizing my jurisdiction on all fronts for the purpose of countering the rise of a Taliban-run government in Afghanistan. President Biden and his national security team have erred egregiously in implementing their Afghanistan exit strategy. Now is the time to look forward and begin to implement policy that can begin to clean up the mess that they created.”
