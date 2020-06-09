LOUISVILLE — Belle of Louisville Riverboats is leaving quarantine with a whole new look. The Belle of Louisville and Mary M. Miller will officially re-open June 17 and begin cruising again Saturday, June 20. The boats will reopen after completing their annual United States Coast Guard inspections on June 11 and 12.
Upon reopening, the boats will operate with limited capacity and other new protocols in place to comply with guidance from the CDC, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville Metro Health and a Louisville Tourism Attractions task force.
During the quarantine, the riverboats crew worked to begin a new chapter in their history with a new logo, branding and website (launching later this month). In addition, the Louisville icon will unveil new programming initiatives to reintroduce the history the riverboats bring. This includes more delicious food and live music, as well as more family-friendly and themed cruises and dockside events.
One dockside event the Belle will offer is its new ‘Home Port Adventure Day’ series launching Wednesday, June 17. This museum-style experience allows visitors to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic vessel to learn about the history, art and science of steamboats.
Home Port Adventure Days-- which hosted every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from noon to 8 p.m. Eastern -- feature performances, games and demonstrations, food trucks, as well as meet & greets with the captain and crew. Self-guided tour tickets are $9.99 for adults and seniors, $6.99 for children ages 5-14. Children 4 and under are free.
Tickets include the new Home Port Adventure Passport, a booklet designed to “propel” visitors’ experience around the 200-foot boat. Belle leadership hopes this encourages more visitors to explore and enjoy the attraction while enjoying some much-needed outside time.
There will also be a limited reopening excursion schedule that Belle leadership expects to expand in the weeks to come. For starters, on Saturdays, there will be Picnic Lunch cruises from noon to 2 p.m. and Sunset Cruises, featuring live music, from 8-10 p.m. On Sundays, there will be narrated Harbor History excursions from 2:30-3:30 p.m. For a full schedule, complete pricing and to book a cruise, visit BelleofLouisville.org. Cruise ticket prices start at just $15 per person.
