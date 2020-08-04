CRESTWOOD (KT) – The lead pastor of the Phos Community Church and a longtime faith leader in the Oldham County community, died Saturday morning from coronavirus, according to his family.
Jeff Fuson, who was involved in the Christian ministry for 30 years in Oldham County including being the youth pastor at Crestwood Baptist for 18 years, was hospitalized earlier last month and later moved to the ICU on a ventilator. His church and family members shared updates on social media, the Oldham Era reported.
In a July 11 post, Fuson said he was “in a fight like you would never wanna be in.” He encouraged everyone to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and take precautionary measures as well.
“Keep praying me through,” he wrote. “Courage, power, strength, stamina, bodily physiological, full system recovery on all fronts clear mindedness and that somehow the fruits of the Holy Spirit would be so abundant in me that the staff here will be influenced to follow Christ with me.”
