(TNS) Sixteen months after Gov Andy Beshear’s administration started searching for a business to overhaul Kentucky’s outdated technology system for handling unemployment insurance claims, the process is starting anew after several complications.
Jill Midkiff, a spokeswoman for the state Finance and Administration Cabinet, acknowledged Tuesday that rebidding is necessary to select a contractor to fix problems with the unemployment insurance system, which repeatedly faltered during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This unfortunately should slow the process once again,” said Tom Underwood, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
Larry Roberts, who retired at the end of June as state Labor Cabinet secretary and was replaced by Jamie Link, told a legislative task force last month that the state was in the “latter stages” of selecting a contractor to rework and rebuild the claims-processing system and that overhauling the system could take up to three years.
Roberts said replacement of the antiquated computer system used by the unemployment office is expected to cost about $40 million.
News that the Beshear Administration is now rebidding to get a contractor to fix the unemployment insurance system surprised state Senate budget chairman Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill.
“This is the first I have heard about this,” said McDaniel. “My first reaction is that it shows the need for this administration to consult with us in the legislature. I want them to have all the success in the world but they now own this issue. It is theirs.”
