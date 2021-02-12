FRANKFORT (KT) - On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced six new regional vaccination sites across the commonwealth and said vaccines will now also be available at mobile clinics, 10 Kroger stores, 15 Walmart stores and 125 pharmacies, including Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacies.
In total, there are 156 vaccination sites in Kentucky, in addition to local health department vaccination programs.
“We are efficient. We have built a system that can administer more vaccinations than we are currently getting,” Beshear said. “These new sites are a big deal. They are going to move us forward and build out what we need so when supply increases, we are ready to get it out even more quickly to communities throughout the state.”
“Each new site we open offers additional capacity to administer more vaccines than we currently have supply to give them. The good news is that, as supply increases, each site will be able to ramp up immediately to reach more people without start-up delays,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, the Vaccine Distribution Project Director. “The logistics are incredibly complex, but we’re continuously increasing both our capacity and our efficiency to eventually meet the needs in every Kentucky community.”
Beshear announced 1,180 new cases and 36 new deaths, bringing the total number of Kentuckians who have lost their lives to 4,211. The positivity rate continued to fall, coming in at 7.08%, the lowest since November.
Kentuckians can visit the state’s COVID-19 site or vaccine.ky.gov to learn more about signing up for appointments at locations across the commonwealth.
