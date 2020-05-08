FRANKFORT —Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday released a new timeline for reopening more of the state’s industries, but reminded Kentuckians it will not be business as usual anywhere until we have defeated the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). He also updated Kentuckians on expanded testing, utility scams and federal support and funding.
“We have been up against big adversaries here in Kentucky. We are going to succeed against this adversary as well,” Beshear said.
Case information
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Beshear said there were at least 6,128 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 208 of which were newly confirmed Thursday. The governor read out several ages of the day’s positive cases, which demonstrated that all age ranges are contracting the virus.
Unfortunately, Beshear also reported 11 new deaths Thursday, raising the state’s toll to 294 deaths related to the virus.
The deaths include a 94-year-old man from Butler, a 97-year-old woman from Edmonson, an 89-year-old man from Edmonson, an 80-year-old woman from Edmonson, an 86-year-old man from Edmonson, a 62-year-old man from Butler, a 73-year-old man from Warren, a 92-year-old man from Edmonson, a 78-year-old man from Jefferson, an 87-year-old woman from Grayson and a 66-year-old man from Hardin.
“Each one is more than an age, a gender, a county, even though that is the information we read every day. These are 11 Kentuckians we have lost, 11 families that are grieving,” Beshear said. “They are going to have to go through this at a time when they can’t grieve a normal way.”
Beshear continues to encourage Kentuckians to light their homes green in honor of those we have lost.
At least 2,177 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.
Healthy at Work Phase 2
Thursday, Beshear announced the second phase of reopening the commonwealth’s economy, but urged patience and caution until we finish the fight against COVID-19.
All businesses should follow the 10 rules of staying healthy at work as well as industry-specific guidance, which will be issued as soon as possible. The new tentative dates for reopening are:
May 22 – Restaurants, with limited 33% capacity and outdoor seating.
June 1 – Movie theaters, fitness centers.
June 11 – Campgrounds, public and private.
June 15 – Child care, with reduced capacity; and potentially low-touch and outdoor youth sports.
“That is when we are opening our restaurants on a limited inside capacity plus unlimited outdoor seating if they can get the spacing that is needed,” Beshear said. “This allows restaurants to be open for Memorial Day weekend, but please be careful.”
The governor added that Phase 3 is coming July 1 with bars, with limitations, and gatherings up to 50 people allowed.
Testing expansion
Beshear announced a new partnership with First Care Clinics to expand testing as more businesses reopen. First Care Clinics can now provide COVID-19 tests at 13 locations, seven days a week across the state, at no cost to employees or their employers. Kentuckians can schedule a test online.
