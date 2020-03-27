Staff Report
FRANKFORT — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported the deaths of two Kentuckians from COVID-19 Friday as he continued to emphasize that the next two weeks will be of utmost importance in the commonwealth’s fight against the virus.
Beshear was somber Friday afternoon as he gave his daily report on how the commonwealth is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday marked the first time he had to report multiple deaths during his appearance at the Kentucky State Capitol. Those deaths were reported in Fayette and Hopkins counties, with the Hopkins fatality, a 77-year-old male, marking the first COVID-19 death in western Kentucky.
Those deaths brought Kentucky’s total to seven and this came on the day Beshear reported the highest number of cases being confirmed, 54. That puts Kentucky at 302, marking a sharp spike in the past week. Last Friday, in fact, Kentucky was only still in the 30s for total cases.
As he has said for several days, Beshear repeated that the increase in the number of cases should not come as a surprise and that even though several Kentucky counties may have yet to report a single case, more than likely, the virus is present in all 120 counties.
Yet, in spite of Friday’s tough news, Kentucky continues to rank in the lowest half of the nation for states recording cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, the commonwealth has the 18th lowest amount of cases in the country. It was the 19th lowest state on Thursday.
Also discussed Friday was unemployment; specifically, how some people from Kentucky applying for it were being told they were not eligible. Kentucky Cabinet for Education and Workforce Development Deputy Secretary Josh Benton said he and other officials were made aware of this and have determined that claims are being processed and applicants will be notified next week about their situation. No re-application is necessary, he said.
The governor also urged Kentuckians, particularly those living on the border with Tennessee, to not go to that state except for work or to care for a loved one. CDC figures Friday show that Tennessee has the 14th-highest number of cases in the country at a little more than 1,100. Beshear said that Tennessee's numbers reflect how it has not taken the aggressive steps Kentucky has, particularly when it comes to closing businesses to inside traffic.
Tennessee, though, has yet to close restaurants and bars, a step Beshear ordered in Kentucky last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.