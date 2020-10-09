FRANKFORT (KT) — Gov. Andy Beshear began his Thursday press briefing not with the latest on the coronavirus, but reaction to the announcement of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a fellow Democrat, which led to 13 arrests.
“This is not an isolated incident,” Beshear said. “Here in Kentucky, one of these groups stormed the porch of the Governor’s Mansion. They attempted to heckle my family and get me to come out. When they found out I wasn’t home, they hung me in effigy on the Capitol grounds. Another man made threats against me and our Kentucky State Police, and was arrested at his home where he was making grenades.”
“These groups are not freedom fighters, they are terrorists. They are not security forces. They are threats to our nation. This nation and every single one of its leaders, including everyone here in Kentucky, must, with one voice, denounce all of these groups. Domestic terrorism is about violence and intimidation pure and simple. There are no two sides to it. There should be no state leaders or lawmakers pandering to these extremists. No posing for photos, no speaking at their rallies, because wrong is wrong.
“I will not be intimidated, I will not back down. I will continue to do the right thing. We cannot allow domestic terrorists, who threaten our way of life, to be cast in terms of patriotism or applauded on any level.”
The number of new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky dropped on Thursday, but Gov. Beshear still warns this week will likely see another record high.
A total of 884 new cases were reported to state public health officials, making the total 77,455, since the first case was reported on March 6.
There were also 11 more deaths on Thursday, for a total of 1,234 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19.
More cases of the coronavirus were reported at the Thompson Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore bringing to 34 the number of residents who have tested positive, although one has recovered. 15 staff members there have also been battling COVID-19, although five of them have recovered. Ten of the residents have been transferred to the VA Hospital in Lexington for treatment.
Virginia Moore, who has been the ASL interpreter for the governor since March and hasn’t been seen for a week or so, recorded a video in which she said she has been undergoing treatment for uterine cancer.
“It is stage one, so I did catch it early,” she said. “I am going to be going through a hysterectomy, and they said we probably won’t have any need for a follow-up. So, actually, this is a good thing, but it reminds me to tell you all you need to take care of yourself.”
For more key numbers, actions and other information from the Beshear administration on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
This was Gov. Beshear’s last scheduled press briefing for this week, although his office will release daily numbers on the coronavirus throughout the weekend.
