FRANKFORT — The Administrative Office of the Courts announced Thursday that circuit court clerks statewide may continue providing certain driver’s licenses services remotely, pursuant to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet official order 112228. The remote renewal process to request a credential has been extended through Sept. 30, 2020. In addition, official order 112223 ends the 90-day expiration date extension on July 7.
Driver’s license services were suspended March 18 when Gov. Andy Beshear closed in-person government services due to the pandemic and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray issued an official order giving citizens a 90-day extension to maintain the validity of licenses that expired during office closures. Driver’s license services resumed June 1 under the Judicial Branch’s safety requirements for reopening the courts.
These FAQs describe the latest changes. You can also find instructions and forms on the Kentucky Court of Justice website.
What do I do if my driver’s license, permit or ID card expires or is lost on or after July 7, 2020?
Driver’s licenses, permits and IDs that expire or are lost on or after July 7, 2020, will no longer receive a 90-day renewal date extension and must be renewed to be considered valid. You must use the remote application process (see below) provided by the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the county in which you reside.
What do I do if my driver’s license, permit or ID card expires or is lost between March 18-July 6, 2020?
Driver’s licenses, permits and IDs that expired or were lost between March 18-July 6, 2020, are still under the March emergency order that automatically provides a 90-day extension to the card’s printed expiration date. That means that cardholders have 90 days from the date of expiration to renew or replace their credential. Cardholders must use the remote application process (see below) provided by the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the county in which they reside.
What do I do if my driver’s license, permit or ID card expires or is lost between March 1-Sept. 30, 2020?
Cardholders whose driver’s license, permit or ID expires or is lost between March 1-Sept. 30, 2020, must use the remote application process (see below) provided by the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the county in which they reside.
REMOTE APPLICATION PROCESS
To apply remotely, you must submit your application and payment by mail or drop box to the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the county where you reside. You can find address information for all 120 circuit court clerks here. Due to the current backlog, it could take seven to 10 business days to receive your credential by mail once your application has been processed.
•Forms. If you reside in any county other than Fayette, Franklin or Woodford, complete Form TC 94-191. If you reside in Fayette, Franklin or Woodford counties, complete Form TC 94-192.
• Photo. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will make your existing photo available to the circuit court clerk so you will not need to submit a new photo.
•Payment by Mail. You can mail your application with payment to your Office of Circuit Court Clerk (addresses here). You can pay with a check, money order or debit/credit cards. A small processing fee will be applied to debit/credit card payments. Make checks and money orders payable to your local Office of Circuit Court Clerk.
•Payment by Dropbox. You can place your application with payment in a secure drop box at the entrance of the judicial center where your Office of Circuit Court Clerk is located (addresses here). You can pay with cash, check, money order or debit/credit cards. A small processing fee will be applied to debit/credit card payments. Make checks and money orders payable to your local Office of Circuit Court Clerk.
*Note on Fayette County. The Fayette County Office of Circuit Court Clerk has closed all of its driver’s license offices and will only process renewal or replacement applications (see above for who is eligible for a remote application) through July 31, 2020.
What if I need a driver’s license or permit for the first-time?
If you need a driver’s license or permit for the first time, you must apply for a new credential in-person at the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the county where you reside (addresses here). You’re encouraged to make an appointment by calling the Office of Circuit Court Clerk. In addition, some circuit court clerks are providing an online scheduling tool. You can also obtain a new license through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Regional Driver Licensing Offices in Frankfort, Lexington, Madisonville and Morehead. You can learn more about the services offered and schedule an appointment here.
How can I renew or obtain a new commercial driver’s license?
Commercial driver’s licenses are issued in-person at the Offices of Circuit Court Clerk. You’re encouraged to make an appointment by calling the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the county where you reside (addresses here). In addition, some circuit court clerks are providing an online scheduling tool. You can also obtain a CDL through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Regional Driver Licensing Offices in Frankfort, Lexington, Madisonville and Morehead. You can learn more about the services offered and schedule an appointment here.
When can I take a written permit test or a road test?
The Kentucky State Police administers the permit test and road test. The KSP controls these services and you can visit the KSP website for updates here.
How do I obtain a REAL ID?
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issues REAL IDs and the federal enforcement date of the REAL ID Act is now Oct. 1, 2021. Regional Driver Licensing Offices are open in Frankfort, Lexington, Madisonville and Morehead with limited services. You can learn more about the services offered and schedule an appointment here.
