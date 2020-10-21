FRANKFORT (KT) - Gov. Andy Beshear said on Tuesday that Kentucky has begun surge preparations as a state, due to the continuing increase in cases of the coronavirus and saying the situation was “grim.”
During a press briefing from the Governor’s Mansion, where he and his family remains quarantined after a member of his security details tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, Beshear announced 1,312 new cases Tuesday. One-hundred forty-four of the new cases involved children 18 and under, bringing the pandemic total to 89,544.
Nearly one-quarter of Tuesday’s new cases, 324, were from Jefferson County. There were 47 in Fayette County, 45 in Laurel County, and 36 in both Boone and Nelson counties, rounding out the top five.
“Today’s COVID report has the fourth highest ever total for positive new coronavirus cases,” Beshear said. “Yesterday, we had the highest Monday ever, this is the highest Tuesday ever. And it’s the highest by 258 cases. It’s not even close.”
Hospitalizations continued to rise in Kentucky on Tuesday, according to the Governor, with 776. “Those in ICU continue to go up. That’s up from 190 Monday. That is 12 more Kentuckians fighting for their lives. Currently on a ventilator, 96. That’s up from 89 Monday. And our positivity rate is now back over five percent, at 5.08%. That is the highest since August 25.”
“We are seeing virtually all of our numbers escalating at the same time, which tells us it’s real, and it tells us that it could surge in a way that is requiring us to make preparations as a state, and should require all of us as citizens to double down on our efforts. Let’s not wait until this gets worse than it is right now.”
