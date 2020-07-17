FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) as cases continue to rise in the commonwealth.
“What we are seeing across the country is alarming. We are seeing state after state not just facing escalating cases, but facing devastation,” said Beshear. “As of today, Florida’s hospitals have now run out of ICU beds. This is when people die because the system is overwhelmed. People are going to die who would not otherwise have died. In Arizona and Texas they are bringing in refrigerated trucks because people are dying so fast, there is no room for them in morgues. That ought to convince everybody of the seriousness of the situation we face and what a critical moment right now is.”
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. July 16, the governor said there were at least 21,083 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 413 of which were newly reported Thursday.
The governor reemphasized that the rising case numbers show the need for everyone to wear a face covering in public or in close quarters with non-immediate family members, as required by his mandate.
“Today, we have a record number of kids under 5 diagnosed with COVID-19. These kids are counting on us to do the right thing,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our new cases come from all types of counties. And remember, deaths follow cases.”
Unfortunately, Beshear reported five new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 650 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Thursday include a 91-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 59-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman from Knox County; and an 83-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
“People are going to say this just happens to 90-year-olds, but today we’ve lost a 59-year-old — 59 years old,” said Beshear. “When you put up record numbers of cases, while our hospitals are working really hard, we will see more death. When we have fewer appropriate restrictions based on science in place, you know what to expect. How many more people do we have to lose?”
As of Thursday, there have been at least 507,197 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.38%. At least 5,500 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Unemployment Insurance Update
Thursday, Beshear announced that contractor Ernst & Young (EY) has processed 10,365 outstanding claims as of July 15. EY increased work hours from eight to 10 hours per day and also began working on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Going forward, EY expects to resolve 4,000 claims per day.
“As you all know, unemployment insurance has been difficult – most of all, of course, for those who have struggled to get it,” said the governor. “But EY is getting more and more efficient. Remember to answer the phone when they call. The number is 502-333-9130.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.