FRANKFORT (KT) — Gov. Andy Beshear says schools should consider canceling their fall break since most students didn’t return to in-person instruction until this week; and has also extended his ban on price-gouging.
“I hope they would consider using that fall break time, if they are able to do in-person classes, to do in-person classes,” the governor said during his Tuesday press briefing. “I’m incredibly worried about where families could travel. One of the reasons that we made the recommendation to push back to Sept. 28 was so people would stop going to the beach.”
He noted that trips to the beach this summer led to a spike of cases in eastern Kentucky, which spread to businesses and churches. “If you add schools to that, then the community spread could go from that one trip throughout that county and beyond.”
Beshear expressed his concerns about people heading to a popular vacation destination. “It is even more alarming with Florida now opening everything fully, even though they still have a ten percent positivity rate, at least according to some, and what we see in other places, too.”
He had this message for Kentucky families: “Be very, very careful about where you travel, and you better hope and ask other parents to do the same. Remember, just one family going somewhere else, not following our rules and bringing COVID back into the school, can result in a shutdown of that school for a period of time. It takes just one person making a bad decision and everybody around is going to pay for it.”
He added, “For my kids, I don’t think they need a fall break. I just don’t this year. I think we should lessen the days off, because the days that they are in are fewer, too.”
The governor first issued his price-gouging ban shortly after he declared the state of emergency on March 6, when Kentucky’s first positive case of the coronavirus was announced.
As the state of emergency declaration has been renewed every two months since then, an accompanying order activating Kentucky’s anti-price-gouging statute or keeping it in effect, has also been issued every 15 days.
The latest order continuing the state of emergency was issued on September 14, while Beshear signed the one renewing the ban on price-gouging on Sept. 29.
