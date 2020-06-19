FRANKFORT – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
“We’re going to address all the challenges that are in front of us and we’re going to come out on the other side stronger, better, more compassionate people, better prepared for the future,” Beshear said. “We’re going to take the lessons we have learned and we are going to make sure that we make the changes that are necessary so that the next time we face a challenge, whether it’s like this or something else, that we are ready.”
He also signed a proclamation recognizing today, June 19, as Juneteenth National Freedom Day. He will encourage the legislature to adopt it as a state holiday in the next regular session.
Juneteenth celebrates the events of June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger led Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas, to bring news that the Civil War had ended and to read General Order #3, which stated that in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation all enslaved African-American people were free and entitled to absolute equality of personal and property rights.
“During these times when again we have heard voices and we have seen the frustration of hundreds of years of ramifications of slavery, discriminations, Jim Crow, of segregation, I think it’s more and more important that we remind everybody of this dark chapter in our history and that its impacts continue to linger,” he said. “We should celebrate the dates that at least portions of that dark chapter ended.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Beshear said there were at least 13,197 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 234 of which were newly confirmed Thursday.
