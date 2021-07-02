FRANKFORT (KT) – The negotiations between the state and Sunrise Children’s Services have apparently hit another snag.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that the Cabinet for Health and Family Services has offered Sunrise Children’s Services a contract in the form previously requested with specifically a line eliminated in two different sections.
“Sunrise has responded by saying that’s no longer their position, and they now want significant additional terms written into the contract,” he said. “So, at this point, there is not (a) resolution. But they have the contract they (originally) asked for, right there, ready to sign, if they are willing.”
Sunrise’s attorney, John Sheller, said Thursday any additional language being sought is needed to comply fully with the Supreme Court ruling in the Fulton v. City of Philadelphia case. The state also has asked for changes or clarifications in the contract, he said.
“Every clarification requested by Sunrise is either something required by Fulton, something it requested before or something Kentucky has accepted in the past,” Sheller said in an email. “We look forward to completing the process soon and we presume Kentucky feels the same.”
The U.S. Supreme Court decision in Fulton v. Philadelphia was what prompted the state’s willingness to offer the contract that protects the organization’s “deeply held religious beliefs.” The state wasn’t going to offer the contract prior to that ruling even though past administrations, both Republican and Democratic, have done so since the 1970s.
The Supreme Court decision said the city of Philadelphia could not block a Catholic agency from being awarded a contract over its refusal to work with same-sex couples.
Republican leaders urged Beshear to sign the contract with Sunrise following that ruling.
Beshear said the state has offered the contract and that this is not a time for negotiations.
“They weren’t provisions that changed; they are new provisions that are being asked for. About nothing in the contract will be enforced if it violates A, B, C, or D,” he said. “Well, if it violates A, B, C, or D, it is already not enforceable. I think they want a new preamble about who they are and what it means,” he said. “So I hope they’ll put those kids first. That language no longer appears in the contract they’ve been offered. But this isn’t a chance to negotiate for more on top of something. You’ve gotten what you’ve asked for. Let’s make sure that we can serve them.”
Dale Suttles, president of Sunrise, said they want to have open dialogue with the state “and we rarely have that.”
“What we’re saying is the resounding decision of Fulton entitles us to full protection and we are seeking dialogue about these protections. We’re confident we can come to a resolution and have a contract signed so we can get back to the business of serving Kentucky’s needy children.”
The original deadline to have a signed contract was June 30, but the governor said they are still placing children at Sunrise.
“We are not cutting that off at the moment. Kids are still being placed there. And, I think Sunrise has been a good provider of many services. I will say that there is capacity in this state to make sure that every child that needs help, gets help, with or without them.”
