FRANKFORT – (KT) After two days of low numbers due to lack of weekend reporting by some labs, Kentucky saw a huge spike in new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.
During a Capitol press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear stated, “Today’s report is one of the higher Tuesdays that we’ve had, with 807 new positive cases of COVID-19. One hundred fifty of those are kids 18 and under and, of those, 55 are just 17 and 18 years old. That is a growing concern.”
He said there are two reasons why that number is up. “Our younger Kentuckians are getting out more and doing more, and they are getting tested more. The virus is certainly spreading more in and through our kids.”
The 807 new cases increased the total to 49,185, since the first case was reported in Kentucky on March 6.
Beshear also announced 15 more deaths due to the coronavirus, raising to 948, the number of Kentuckians who have lost their lives during the pandemic.
The new deaths include a 78-year-old woman from Calloway County; two women, ages 71 and 85, and two men, ages 87 and 88, from Campbell County; a 73-year-old man from Fayette County; a 55-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 70-year-old man from Harlan County; a 77-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County; two men, ages 73 and 81, from Lincoln County; a 79-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 67-year-old man from Owen County; and an 80-year-old woman from Pulaski County.
There have been 887,547 tests, and despite the huge jump in cases on Tuesday, Kentucky’s positivity rate dipped to 4.40 percent, based on a seven-day rolling average; a slight decline from Monday’s 4.42 percent, Sunday’s 4.54 percent, and Saturday’s 4.59 percent. At least 10,417 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack reported that even with the positivity rate continuing to be less than five percent, the threat posed by COVID-19 remains significant.
“Kentucky still hovers at a plateau of about 150 new cases per day per million people in the state,” said Dr. Stack. “At that rate, there’s a lot of disease spread widely throughout Kentucky. If we were to have it take off in an unrestrained manner, there’s a much bigger impact than there would be if we were at a lower plateau. It’s absolutely imperative that you wear your mask, watch your space and wash your hands. And if you have symptoms or a high-risk exposure, you should get tested.”
Gov. Beshear also announced Tuesday he again is extending Ernst & Young’s contract, which began in July, to help process unemployment insurance claims through the end of the year.
Amy Cubbage, deputy secretary of the Labor Cabinet, said, “The first phase of the contract was for a four-week term, and when that initial term ended successfully with the processing of approximately 61,000 initial and continuing claims, we extended the EY contract for another five weeks to help us resolve continuing claims,” Deputy Secretary Cubbage said.
She said the new contract is worth about $4.9 million, and that the original contract plus the extensions, are being funded with money from the federal CARES Act and would not affect the state’s budget.
Cubbage stated that in mid-August, Kentucky applied for and was approved to use outside help like EY contractors to write letters of determination, a time-sensitive process that has slowed many claims. “Kentucky is only the second state to turn to outside help to issue determinations.”
She said EY will provide 100 staffers to assist in preparing the written determinations for four weeks, and then 25 staffers for another 12 weeks.
“We believe this will cut the time to issue the pandemic-related backlog of adjudications by approximately half,” Cubbage said.
You can read more about other key updates, actions and information from the Beshear administration at kycovid19.ky.gov. His next press briefing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 4.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
