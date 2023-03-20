FRANKFORT – A bill that would prohibit colleges and universities from regulating the possession of firearms on their campuses – essentially banning “gun-free zones” – has stalled in the Kentucky House of Representatives and does not appear poised for a floor vote.
House Bill 138 was filed by Savannah Maddox (R-Dry Ridge) and would repeal KRS 237.115, which interprets the application of the license to carry concealed deadly weapon statute as permitting postsecondary facilities, local governments and state government entities to limit concealed carry in governmental buildings. The bill would also amend the statute to no longer prohibit the carrying of concealed deadly weapons in schools and specify that the prohibition of carrying concealed deadly weapons in airports is limited to areas controlled by the (Transportation Security Administration) TSA. People with valid licenses to carry concealed deadly weapons would be added to the list of those permitted to possess weapons in schools.
Since the bill was first introduced to the Committee on Committees on Jan. 6, the language of the bill was instead inserted into HB 542, which originally had to do with workforce development. One of its later amendments made exceptions for private colleges and universities, private postsecondary education facilities, hospitals operated by universities, organized events of more than 1,000 spectators, any preschool or early childhood education program operated by a university or college and a couple of math and science academies for high school students.
Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) said that on Thursday, March 16, the bill was taken from the orders of the day in the Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection Committee and re-committed to the Appropriations and Revenue committee. Although it passed out of committee, it has not come up for a vote, she said.
“It did pass out of committee in the House, but it hasn't been called up for a vote, and I do not think that it will,” Imes said. “I think a lot of that is because a lot of the universities are afraid of it. Obviously, I've heard from Murray State, and I've had emails from other universities, but I think a lot of the other representatives had also heard from their areas too, that they were just a little bit afraid of that bill. (Maddox) added some amendments to it which exempted private colleges and hospitals and that kind of took some of the teeth out of it, but even though you had to have a concealed carry (permit) and be trained and be 21, some of us were just afraid of it. So far, it has not advanced, but we've got two more days. I don't see it coming up, but it could surprise us.”
Imes said that even with the restrictions the bill would put in place for people wanting to carry a firearm on campus, the idea of the presence of guns on campus makes a lot of people uncomfortable. Although she does not expect it to come up for a vote, she said she would not support it if it does.
“I will vote no on it,” she said. “I am a big proponent of the Second Amendment and our constitutional amendment (allowing) free carry and all that, but to me, if you advertise that this is a university that allows guns, (it could have negative effects). Some of my colleagues’ concerns were that even if you’re 21 and you have it put away, who’s going to keep somebody from coming in and getting your gun? There’s just that danger there.”
Imes said that although she strongly supports the Second Amendment, when it comes to allowing guns on campus, she takes the opinion of campus police at Murray State University and other colleges and universities into account.
“It think if the university security had said, ‘Yay, that's a great idea!’’ I could go for it, but I think it scared them, so that's kind of where I'm standing,” Imes said.
Murray State President Bob Jackson said he was pleased to see that the bill would not likely be passed.
“The university presidents and chiefs of police and the Council on Postsecondary Education did not support HB 542 (previously 138) due to safety concerns on our campuses,” Jackson said in an emailed statement. “The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and broader campus community is of utmost importance.”
Jackson joined the other presidents of Kentucky public universities and signed a letter to legislators encouraging them to vote no on the bill. Dated March 9, 2023, the letter said it was being sent on behalf of both the commonwealth’s public colleges and universities and the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
“The higher education community prioritizes the health and safety of our students above all else,” the letter reads. “Our public college and university chiefs of police are unanimous in their professional judgment that any law or policy that increases the prevalence of deadly weapons on campus makes those places where our friends and families go to work, attend school, and enjoy community with each other much less safe. Our campus police forces train the community to call police immediately when a weapon is seen in any circumstance as there is currently no question as to the legality of possession when on campus grounds. In addition, considering the student mental health crisis we are now experiencing, we are concerned that an increased presence of guns could lead to higher rates of violence and suicide. When a gun is readily available, a suicide attempt can become significantly more lethal.
“We are unaware of any reliable statistical evidence that shows that students, faculty, and staff carrying guns, particularly concealed handguns, reduces violence on college campuses.
“We respect the Second Amendment and all the rights that it affords. However, college campuses play a unique role in our communities and should be afforded special protections. For our colleges and universities to fulfill their goal of educating our future workforce in an environment where ideas are freely exchanged, students must feel that campuses are generally safe from violence. Right now, they are.”
