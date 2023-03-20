FRANKFORT – (TNS) A bill approved and sent to Gov. Steve Beshear Thursday pauses the practice of cities annexing territory for the next year, with certain exceptions.
Senate Bill 141, if signed by Beshear, stops all annexations that began on or after March 1, but were not completed. The bill also prevents cities from undertaking new annexations between now and July 1 of next year.
While city annexations are sometimes done at the request of the property owner, not every annexation is voluntary, and annexation does create revenue issues for city and county governments.
For example, when a business in a county is annexed into a city, the business' employees begin paying city occupational taxes, and the county loses occupational tax revenue.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said counties also lose insurance tax revenue when a property is annexed into a city.
"I was shocked it passed," Castlen said Friday.
The issue has been discussed for years about officials from counties statewide, Castlen said.
The bill that passed contains language that was agreed upon by both the Kentucky Association of Counties and the Kentucky League of Cities. While the one year pause in some annexations is in place, a state task force will meet to study annexation and recommend changes.
"It is a pause, so hopefully all the entities can come together and have a heart-to-heart about how counties are impacted when annexation happens," Castlen said.
Some city annexations can continue.
For example, the bill doesn't affect annexations that have been requested by a property owner when the land is adjacent current city limits. Also, the bill also allows annexations to go forward if "substantial economic development will be impeded if a particular parcel of land is not annexed," the bill says.
An annexation would be allowed if the result would be providing "substantially improved services" to the area, according to the bill. A county can agree with an annexation, allowing it to occur, the bill says.
The annexation language was included int another Senate bill and approved by both the Senate and House Thursday.
City Mayor Tom Watson said the language in the final bill was an improvement over the original provisions.
"It had a five-year moratorium" on all annexations, Watson said, and that, "they modified it. It's more tolerable."
Castlen said the issue is that counties have only a handful of revenue sources, such as property taxes, occupational, insurance taxes and dues collected for agencies such as volunteer fire departments.
While a business or residence pays both city and county property taxes in the city, occupational taxes can't be "stacked" on a business, Castlen said.
The bill says cities must give counties 45 days' notice of an consensual annexation before the annexation ordinance is adopted. An annexation that does not comply with any of the bill's exceptions could be contested in circuit court.
"The bone of contention is you have counties and cities that don't get along," Watson said.
In some cases, a county may want to keep a site in its boundaries, when "the city services (to the area) are so much better," Watson said.
Castlen said the current law on annexation only allows for an annexation to be blocked with a petition if successfully raised to put the issue on the ballot during an election. Then, the majority of voters must reject the annexation.
Business owners have little recourse in fighting an involuntary annexation, Castlen said.
When asked what he would like the task force to accomplish, Castlen said, "I believe business owners, even though they aren't voters, they ought to have a mechanism for blocking annexation."
Another issue that should be addressed is a county's revenue stream "has to be protected somehow," Castlen said.
For example, when a business is annexed into a city, the county should be able to continue receiving some occupational tax revenue from the site, while the city collects the rest, Castlen said.
J.D. Chaney, executive director and CEO of the Kentucky League of Cities, said the bill "places a very, very soft moratorium, if you want to call it that, (on annexations) until next July, until the issue can be explored further.
The original provision that would have blocked all annexations was rejected by lawmakers, because "it would have done too much damage" to cities, Chaney said.
Chaney said blocking all annexations would have been unfair to property owners who voluntarily want to be annexed.
"So much of this bill was about personal freedom, to put your property to the best use," Chaney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.