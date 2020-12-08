BOWLING GREEN (KT) - Kentucky State Police say a body found Sunday in a Logan County field is that of a man who had been reported as a Logan County jail escapee a little more than a month ago.
On Sunday, just before 9:30 a.m., the Kentucky State Police Post at Bowling Green says they were contacted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department regarding a death that occurred in Logan County. The Sheriff’s Department said that the body of a man had been discovered and requested that the KSP investigate the death.
Detectives from the KSP responded to the scene located on Watermelon Road in the Olmstead community of Logan County. The remains of a deceased male were discovered in a field near the 5400 block.
The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.
The KSP reported Monday that the body had been identified as 48-year-old Jason S. Stratton of Elkton, Ky. Stratton was reported as an escapee on October 22, after not returning from a granted furlough from the Logan County jail.
