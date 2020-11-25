LEXINGTON – (KT) Detroit Mercy won’t be playing in the Bluegrass Showcase this week and Brad Calipari’s return to the Bluegrass has been postponed.
The Titans dropped out of the four-team event Wednesday because of COVID-19 protocols and a positive test within the program. Brad Calipari, son of Kentucky coach John Calipari, was scheduled to play the Wildcats Friday night, but postponed the contest, which could be rescheduled by the Gazelle Group later in the season.
“This thing (the virus), we don’t control it, it controls us,” John Calipari said earlier Monday.
Earlier Monday, Calipari gave an update on his son, saying he was proud of the way he prepared himself during the off-season.
“I’ll tell you what, what he’s done discipline-wise — his diet,” the Kentucky coach said. “What he’s done (with his) training. He went up to South Dakota and trained on his own. Like, he said, ‘This is what I want to do.’ And he stayed in the hotel and washed his own sheets. He loves his team. He loves Mike (Davis). He said their team is better.”
Things changed on Monday night and the Titans will have to wait at least another week to open the season.
“We believe the decision to cancel our games and not travel is best for everyone’s health and safety,” Detroit Mercy athletics director Robert C. Vowels Jr. said. “We have had no positive tests with both our men’s and women’s basketball programs since we started our testing requirements in early October. Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff have done a great job abiding by all the guidelines put forth, but with the rise in positive cases across the country, it, unfortunately, was able to get inside our program.”
Vowels added he’s “hopeful that it is isolated to one individual.”
“We will take the time this week to make sure everyone stays healthy and tests negative and hope to start our season next week,” he said.
Kentucky opens the three-day event against Morehead State on Wednesday night and is scheduled to play the University of Richmond at 1 p.m. Sunday.
(By Keith Taylor, Kentucky Today)
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or Twitter @keithtaylor21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.