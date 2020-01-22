FRANKFORT — On January 3, 2020, the longest serving Commissioner in KSP history was reappointed to serve once again. The announcement from Governor Andy Beshear came just days into the New Year and brought Rodney Brewer out of retirement to take the lead of an agency he has a 33-year history with.
During his previous tenure, Brewer served in numerous assignments including uniformed operations, special investigations, narcotics, strategic planning, academy commander, and executive protection detail assigned to protect the Governor and Lieutenant Governor. He held every merit and non-merit rank within the organization including Commissioner from Dec. 2007 through Feb. 2016.
Most would think retirement would allow one to rest, relax and travel but Brewer kept busy over the past four years serving as an adjunct professor at the University of Louisville and the Southern Police Institute. Teaching courses in community-oriented policing, he was able to shape collegiate minds while continuing to utilize his knowledge of law enforcement and public service.
“My time teaching and interacting with students and law enforcement leaders from across the United States was extremely gratifying,” says Brewer.
Upon returning to KSP, he had to hit the ground running with a legislative session already in full swing that is being dominated by work on a new two-year state budget.
“My immediate concern is submitting a realistic budget that allows us to provide KSP the platform to continue the delivery of critical services throughout the Commonwealth.”
