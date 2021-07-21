FRANKFORT (KT) — Dr. M. Christopher Brown II resigned effective immediately as Kentucky State University president at a special-called meeting of the KSU Board of Regents Tuesday morning.
His resignation was accepted unanimously by the nine regents at the meeting. Two regents, Paul Harnice and Candace McGraw, were absent.
Clara Ross Stamps, the university’s senior vice president for brand identity and university relations, was approved unanimously by the board to be the acting president.
Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson, who was interim KSU President before Brown’s 2017 hiring, released a statement.
“The Council on Postsecondary Education is poised and ready to provide our assistance to the leadership of Kentucky State University as they move forward,” he said. “KSU is vitally important to our higher education landscape as our state’s only public historically Black university, and as such, we are committed to its unequivocal success.
“While we’ve been monitoring recent developments, our next step is to gather necessary information so we can provide as much assistance as possible.”
No information was given as to why Brown couldn’t complete his contract. Brown was present at the beginning of the meeting, but left before the board came out of closed session.
In May, Brown was awarded a contract extension to summer 2025. KSU is obligated, per Brown’s contract, to pay him the value of accrued but unpaid salary, unpaid vacation and unreimbursed business expenses.
Had the board elected to terminate Brown without cause, he would have been due a full year’s salary. Without bonuses and fringe benefits, of which there were many, Brown’s base salary was $270,000.
