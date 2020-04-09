CADIZ – A report of a residential fire led to a Cadiz woman being charged with first-degree wanton endangerment Tuesday after police found her two children dead inside the home.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers with KSP Post 1 responded at approximately 1:50 p.m. to a residential fire on Jefferson Street in Cadiz. Upon a search of the residence, the bodies of two juveniles were located inside the residence. Both juveniles were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Trigg County coroner. Autopsies were expected to be conducted Wednesday at the Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville.
After further investigation, detectives determined that Keyona Bingham, 30 of Cadiz, had left her children unattended inside the residence and during that time frame, a fire started inside. Troopers arrested Bingham and charged her with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (Class D felony). Bingham was lodged in the Christian County Jail.
The origin of the fire has not been determined. KSP Detective Cory Hamby is continuing the investigation. KSP was assisted on scene by the Cadiz Police Department, the Cadiz Fire Department, the Trigg County Sheriff's Office, Trigg County EMS, the Kentucky State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Trigg County Coroner's Office. A KSP arson investigator also responded to the scene to assist Post 1 detectives.
