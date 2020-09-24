FRANKFORT – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the completion of the Special Prosecution Unit’s (SPU) investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday. The findings of the investigation were presented to a Jefferson County Grand Jury, and the Grand Jury indicted former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Det. Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, a news release from the AG’s office said.
“The loss of Ms. Breonna Taylor’s life is a tragedy, and our office has worked tirelessly since receiving the case in mid-May to review all of the evidence in preparation for presenting it to an independent Grand Jury,” Cameron said. “The Grand Jury determined that there is no evidence to support a criminal violation of state law caused Ms. Taylor’s death. The Grand Jury found that there was sufficient evidence to indict Detective Hankison for wanton endangerment for firing his weapon outside a sliding glass door and through a bedroom window, with some bullets traveling through that apartment and entering the apartment next door while three residents were at home.”
During the course of the independent investigation into Taylor’s death, SPU conducted interviews, sought the expertise of state and federal partners, including the KSP and FBI crime labs, and spent thousands of hours examining all of the available evidence, Cameron said. SPU completed the last interview in the case on Friday, Sept. 18, and began presenting the findings to a Jefferson County Grand Jury on Monday, Sept. 21.
In the early morning hours of March 13, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Det. Brett Hankison, and Det. Myles Cosgrove executed a search warrant at the home of Breonna Taylor, Cameron said. The officers were advised by superiors to knock and announce their presence in serving this specific search warrant.
Evidence from SPU’s investigation shows that officers both knocked and announced their presence at the apartment. The officer’s statements about their announcement are corroborated by an independent witness who was near in proximity to Taylor’s apartment, Cameron said.
When officers were unable to get anyone to answer or open the door to the apartment, the decision was made to breach the door, Cameron said. After breaching the door, Sgt. Mattingly was the first, and only officer, to enter the residence, he said. Mattingly reportedly identified two individuals standing beside one another at the end of the hall, a male and female. In his statement, he said the male was holding a gun, arms extended, in a shooting stance. Mattingly saw the man’s gun fire, heard a “boom,” and immediately knew he was shot as a result of feeling heat in his upper thigh, Cameron said.
Kenneth Walker reportedly fired the shot that hit Mattingly, and there is no evidence to support that Mattingly was hit by friendly fire from the other officers, Cameron said. n
