FRANKFORT – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said on Monday he had filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the court to stop enforcement of Gov. Andy Beshear’s order closing religious schools.
According to Kentucky Today, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Sunday granted Beshear’s request to temporarily halt a judge’s ruling that would have allowed 17 private Christian schools to reopen. Those schools filed a lawsuit over Beshear’s restrictions and were awarded a preliminary injunction last week from U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove.
In the opinion issued by Judge Karen Nelson Moore, Senior Judge John M. Rogers and Judge Helen N. White, they wrote there is no “evidence that the challenge restrictions were ‘targeted’ or ‘gerrymandered’ to ensure an impact on religious groups.”
Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined the schools in their lawsuit, Danville Christian Academy v. Beshear. More than 1,000 parents also backed the schools’ suit.
However, the three-member appellate court said Sunday that Van Tatenholve’s preliminary injunction should not have been entered because the schools are unlikely to succeed.
In his application, the Attorney General asks the Court to allow to take effect a ruling by a district court judge stopping the enforcement of Governor Beshear’s order banning in-person instruction at Kentucky’s religious schools.
“Kentuckians have a First Amendment right to exercise their faith through a religious education, and we maintain that the Governor is clearly infringing upon that right by closing religious schools,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled that religious institutions cannot be treated different than secular activities, and we are asking the court to simply apply the same analysis to the Governor’s disparate treatment of religious schools and other secular activities. We’re committed to pursuing every available option to protect the constitutional rights of Kentuckians, and today’s filing with the Supreme Court is the next step.”
The Attorney General’s lawsuit argues that a religious education is a core part of the freedoms protected by the First Amendment, and the Governor’s order shuttering religious schools is unconstitutional. Last week, a federal district judge agreed with the Attorney General’s position and issued a statewide preliminary injunction against the Governor’s order. The Governor appealed to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, and a three-judge panel issued a stay of the order early Sunday morning. More than 1,500 Kentucky parents and 20 religious schools joined the Attorney General in filing an amicus brief before the Court of Appeals in the case.
In the application filed before the U.S. Supreme Court, Cameron said that in deciding that the governor’s order is neutral and generally applicable, the Court of Appeals narrowly compared religious schools only to secular schools, and “ignored Executive Order 2020-968 and the various guidance documents issued by the Governor that permit the operation of everything in Kentucky except K-12 schools and indoor consumption at bars and restaurants.”
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo that governors cannot impose more stringent restrictions on religious institutions than they do on secular gatherings. In a Monday news release, Cameron said he is asking the Supreme Court to apply the same analysis to Kentucky’s religious schools and prevent Beshear “from treating religious schools more harshly than secular activities, such as concert venues and movie theaters, which are allowed to continue operating.”
