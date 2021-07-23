FRANKFORT (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 26 states to defend the Second Amendment in a case that will be heard before the Supreme Court of the United States later this year.
The states filed what is known as an amicus brief, or friend of the court brief, in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett, urging the court to declare New York’s firearm licensure system unconstitutional. Cameron says this is a landmark Second Amendment case that the justices will hear during their next term.
To obtain a permit to carry a firearm outside the home, the state of New York requires citizens to “demonstrate a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community or of persons engaged in the same profession.” The coalition argues New York’s subjective-issue carry laws harm public safety and are contrary to the original public meaning of the Second Amendment.
“Kentuckians respect the Second Amendment and understand its importance to our nation’s identity,” Cameron stated. “New York’s departure from the Constitution threatens public safety in every state and prevents law-abiding citizens from protecting themselves outside of their home. I will always defend the right to keep and bear arms.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.