FRANKFORT – Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday reminded Kentuckians that suspected election law violations and voting irregularities should be reported to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE.
“Our Election Fraud Hotline is set up to provide an easy, quick way for Kentuckians to report complaints of suspected election law violations,” Cameron said. “We encourage anyone who encounters a violation leading up to the election, on election day, or after to report it immediately by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.”
The hotline is currently active, and calls will be answered live from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time on election day. Each tip is forwarded to prosecutors for detailed review, and information may be shared with investigators from the Attorney General’s office located across the Commonwealth. Allegations of election law violations may include, but are not limited to, campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud, poll disruption and the early release of voting results. Questions or complaints related to the number of polling locations in each county should be directed to the State Board of Elections by visiting elect.ky.gov.
On election day, the number of complaints received by the hotline can be viewed by visiting ag.ky.gov/election-hotline-updates. The complaints are tracked by county, and the website will be updated throughout the day. Complaints received after the polls close will be added to the website the following day.
Members of the press who wish to inquire about complaints made to the hotline are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s communications office by emailing Elizabeth.Kuhn@ky.gov, rather than calling the hotline directly for information.
KRS 15.243 gives the Attorney General the jurisdiction to investigate and enforce election law violations. If you suspect election fraud, report the incident to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.