LEXINGTON – (KT) Tuesday marked the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, as it was on this date in 1920 that the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified.
Melanie Goan, a University of Kentucky professor of 20th Century U.S. History, describes the significance of the date:
“On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee ratified the 19th Amendment, becoming the final state needed to add the amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution does not grant anyone the right to vote, which may surprise many. It has always been up to the states to determine voting qualifications, and some were stingier than others, limiting the ballot by race, gender and even land ownership.”
Goan says some American women had full voting rights before 1920, and others had partial rights for such things as school elections, presidential or local elections. In many states, however, women had little hope of becoming voters without federal action, so an amendment was needed.
“Thirty-six states had to ratify, and pro-suffrage forces had begun to run out of possibilities by the summer of 1920,” she said. “Tennessee had always seemed like a longshot, and it was up for grabs until the last minute. The state’s historic vote finally brought to a close a movement that spanned 70 years, just in time to allow many women to cast their first ballots in the presidential election three months later.”
For many years after American independence, Goan says the ideal woman was expected to rule the domestic sphere and leave public affairs to men, but these lines quickly blurred.
“Women identified social problems and worked to address them through churches and voluntary associations,” she stated. “They became active in the abolition movement. When the Civil War broke out, they distinguished themselves by raising money, feeding and sheltering the troops and nursing the injured. Their wartime contributions, they were quick to remind men, earned them a say in the nation’s affairs.”
However, the issue did not become mainstream until after the start of the 20th century, and World War I gave it even more impetus, when a subset of women, represented by Alice Paul and her more militant National Woman’s Party, grew more radical in their demands, Goan said.
“The National American Woman’s Suffrage Association emphasized the need to remain ‘ladylike’ and not push lawmakers too hard. But Paul was tired of being patient. She leveraged the war, organized White House pickets and highlighted the hypocrisy of Woodrow Wilson’s call to make ‘the world safe for democracy.’”
The final step forward was in 1918, when President Wilson finally declared his unqualified support for women’s suffrage, acknowledging that women who were partners in “suffering and sacrifice” should be partners in “privilege and right.”
Goan says Kentucky became home to the South’s first state suffragette organization in the 1880s, led by the wife and four daughters of Cassius Clay.
“It was Laura Clay who made suffrage work into a career, leading the Kentucky Equal Rights Association for a quarter-century. Clay became one of the most famous Southern suffragists, but she was very conservative and grew more so over time. She was sure the South would never endorse a federal amendment.”
According to Goan, Clay maintained the only acceptable way to enfranchise women was through state, not federal means. “She rallied other like-minded women who became known as ‘states’ rights suffragists.’ When the 19th Amendment passed in Congress and was sent to the states in 1920, Clay broke ties with the groups and began working to prevent ratification.”
Even after suffrage was achieved, Goan said southern states proceeded to disfranchise Black women, just as they had disfranchised Black men by circumventing the 15th Amendment.
“Only after the 1965 Voting Rights Act passed did large numbers of Southern Black women gain access to the ballot box. Native American women had to wait until 1924 when Congress passed the Snyder Act, which extended them citizenship rights before they could vote. However, they also faced Jim Crow-like policies that restricted their participation.”
Goan says Kentucky never adopted such things as poll taxes and literacy tests, used by southern states to disenfranchise Black voters, and offered a historical note.
“In 1920, as Kentucky women prepared to vote in their first presidential election, Black women organized ‘citizenship schools’ to make sure they were ready to fulfill their new responsibility. ‘Aunt Judy’ Perkins, a Black woman nearing 90 years old, lined up long before the polls opened on Nov. 2, 1920, and had the honor of casting the first vote in McCracken County.”
Goan adds, “Suffrage is not a switch that gets flipped but a dial that can be turned up or turned down. The rights we have today are not guaranteed for tomorrow and still remain out of reach for some. This anniversary is a reminder: the American experiment is imperfect and ongoing, but we each have the power to move it closer to its democratic ideals.”
