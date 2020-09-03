WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories. The grants will include airports in Marshall and McCracken counties.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.
The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Kentucky:
•$166,666 for Kentucky Dam State Park Airport in Gilbertsville to rehabilitate a runway.
• $16,313,391 for Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah for a terminal building and aircraft parking area construction.
•$1,433,333 for Addington Field in Elizabethtown to install perimeter fencing.
•$45,029,120 for Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron to reconstruct and rehabilitate a taxiway and rehabilitate a runway and taxi lane.
•$833,333 for Hancock Co-Ron Lewis Field in Lewisport to rehabilitate runway and taxiway lighting.
•$3,982,358 for Blue Grass Airport in Lexington to rehabilitate a runway and taxiway and improve a safety area.
•$24,093,095 to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to rehabilitate a runway, taxiway, and taxiway lighting, reconstruct a taxiway, and for noise mitigation measures.
•$400,000 for Middlesboro-Bell County Airport to acquire land for development.
•$2,293,307 for Sparta to construct a new airport.
“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.
Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.