WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the tragic passing of Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash in the line of duty, Congressman James Comer honored the late law enforcement officer in a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Comer noted that Cash, who had served in numerous roles from the Murray State Police Department to the Kentucky State Police, was both a distinguished and caring law enforcement officer.
“Madam Speaker,” Comer said. “Today I rise with a heavy heart to commemorate the life of the late Jody Cash, a Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy and former Kentucky State Police officer who died in the line of duty yesterday.
“Mr. Cash was a distinguished law enforcement officer in West Kentucky. His high-level accomplishments and rise through the police ranks were a testament to his tremendous leadership abilities.
“But even more importantly, he truly cared about everyone.
“When the nearby town of Mayfield was hit by a devastating tornado last December, he made daily visits to the scene to help other first responders with whatever they needed. No job was too big or too small.
“That was Jody Cash.
“Even though it wasn’t his patrol area, he wanted to help. He cared about his friends and neighbors.
“On behalf of Kentucky’s First Congressional District, my condolences are with Mr. Cash’s family, and we mourn the loss of a brave public servant gone far too soon.”
