FRANKFORT (KT) — Legislation that would raise the threshold at which a theft becomes a felony cleared a House committee on Wednesday.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. C. Ed Massey, R-Hebron, increases the felony threshold for theft and fraud offenses from $500 to $1,000 and changes the Class A misdemeanor level to $500 but less than $1,000.
It also has an aggregation clause, where the penalty for three convictions of a Class A misdemeanor can be a Class D felony if the convictions occur within a five-year period and allows offenses that occur within 90 days to be aggregated into one offense, with punishment based on the total value.
“This does not mean that someone gets any kind of a free pass,” Massey testified before the House Judiciary Committee. “There is still accountability under the law; you can still serve up to a year in jail for a misdemeanor offense.”
He says the purpose is to raise the threshold as the value of things increased. “This is not meant to be a bill that reduces accountability; it is meant to be a bill that helps the system move along more expediently and with judicial efficiency.”
Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville, a retired major with the Kentucky State Police, said he had problems with the bill. “As we look at pieces of legislation like this, we don’t want to find ourselves creating more victims in the name of an attempt to save money.
“With many of the things I hear under the title of criminal justice reform, all I see is us endangering the citizenry in the effort to lower the number of people we have incarcerated.”
He ended up passing during the vote.
Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, voted against the bill, because of a rash of petty thefts he sees in his neighborhood.
